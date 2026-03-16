Russia’s Kalashnikov tourniquets superior in quality to US counterparts — expert

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group is producing over 10,000 hemostatic tourniquets daily, which are superior in quality to those produced by the American company CAT (Combat Application Tourniquet), Vasily Khudoleyev, director of the group’s medical division, said.

"Current production capacity exceeds 10,000 items per day. And we can completely meet the needs of the Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies and departments. Moreover, it’s worth noting that we have achieved quality that surpasses even that of their American predecessors, namely the CAT tourniquets, through the use of X-ray-contrast plastic, and have significantly improved performance in harsh climates and at sub-zero temperatures," he said on the Voyennaya Priyomka (Military Acceptance) TV program.

It was stated during the television program that Kalashnikov emergency military tourniquets are "fully produced domestically."

Such tourniquets are included in the Kalashnikov Group’s individual first-aid kit. It was first presented in August 2024. It features an expanded selection of hemostatic and dressing materials and offers a range of innovative medical products and medications based on the statistics and nature of wounds in the special military operation zone. Among other things, it includes Russia’s only third-generation kaolin-based hemostatic bandage with a radiopaque stripe, an advanced individual dressing wrapper, and the sublingual analgesic ketorolac, designed to relieve moderate to severe pain.