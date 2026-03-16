Approval of 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions 'overdue' — Kallas

BRUSSELS, March 16. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of member-states of the European Union failed to reach any progress on the twentieth package of anti-Russian sanctions, at their meeting in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"On the EU side, the adoption of the 20th sanctions package is long overdue. We discussed how to push this forward. The same goes for the €90 billion loan [for Ukraine]," Kallas said, without giving any other details.

The European Commission said earlier that it intended to approve this package by February 24 of this year.