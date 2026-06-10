Europe increasingly inclined to share Trump’s view on Ukraine talks — Serbian leader

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s position in favor of holding talks to end the conflict in Ukraine is gaining increasing support in Europe, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, the US leader initially called for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. "When President Trump was proposing negotiations, everybody in Europe, and not only in Europe, were saying: ‘no negotiation process.’ <...> And now, you see that all the others are coming much closer to that position of President Trump. <...> Now, everybody would like to start to negotiate," Vucic pointed out.

"It's always better to have thousands of days of negotiations than one day of war," the Serbian leader concluded.

Speaking at an event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in early May, Trump expressed confidence that the Ukraine conflict could be resolved through talks.