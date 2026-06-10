Kremlin briefing covers Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol Panorama, Putin-Pashinyan meeting

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Key topics of Wednesday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov included the Ukrainian attack on the historical building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855), the prospects for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as an explosion in the town of Balashikha near Moscow.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

On the Ukrainian attack on the historical building

- "We see that the Kiev regime has begun striking at history. But history cannot be defeated. Just as this history cannot be forgotten."

- The Kremlin is confident that the Sevastopol Panorama will be restored and will become "better than before."

- The Kremlin says Kiev’s attack on the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol once again indicates Moscow’s position in the conflict over Russian regions: "Such strikes once again underscore the correctness of our cause in our struggle for Russian regions. This struggle will end in victory."

On the explosion in Balashikha

- Putin received a report on the explosion in Balashikha near Moscow: "Of course, the president regularly receives such reports, and he is briefed on them."

- Details "are not subject to disclosure due to the ongoing investigation." "And, of course, this is a matter for our special services."

Russia-ASEAN summit

- Putin will participate in the Russia-ASEAN summit set to be held next week: "Indeed, the Russia-ASEAN summit is scheduled for next week."

- "In the coming days, my colleague [Kremlin aide Yury] Ushakov will hold a traditional briefing, where he will provide detailed information on multilateral events within the Russia-ASEAN framework, as well as on bilateral meetings."

- Putin will face a full schedule of talks at the Russia-ASEAN summit: "I will not get ahead of events. I will only say that a large number of bilateral meetings are planned. It will be a full marathon for President Putin over two days."

On the possibility of a Putin-Pashinyan meeting

- "No concrete arrangements currently exist."

- The Kremlin highlighted that an official announcement is expected after the election results are released on June 14, noting that many election participants plan to contest the results, that a recount and other procedures will follow, and that the process is relatively lengthy and complex.