International Handball Federation allows Russian teams to participate in tournaments

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The International Handball Federation (IHF) has allowed Russian national teams to participate in the competitions, it said in a statement.

"Following the decisions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on 7 May and 7 July 2026, the IHF Council decided to align the IHF’s position with the IOC’s latest recommendations by lifting, with immediate effect, the ban imposed on 4 March 2022 on the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams, officials, referees, lecturers and experts in IHF events and activities," the statement said.

"In accordance with the IOC's recommendation, the IHF, in collaboration with the International Testing Agency (ITA), shall implement all measures necessary to fulfil the applicable anti-doping requirements in connection with the return of Russian athletes to international handball competitions, while ensuring full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code at all times. No additional eligibility requirements or other restrictions shall apply."

The IHF said that full reintegration may require a transition period for both Russian and Belarusian teams and officials.

"Nevertheless, the IHF looks forward to welcoming them back into the international handball community and hopes that, with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, the necessary steps will be taken to ensure a timely and effective return," the IHF said.

In 2022, Russian national teams and clubs were suspended from international tournaments indefinitely over the situation in Ukraine. In March 2026, the IHF Council allowed junior and youth teams to participate in competitions.