Serbia to stay out of military anti-Russian coalition being created by EU — Vulin

BELGRADE, July 15. /TASS/. Serbia will not participate in the military coalition that the European Union is assembling to oppose Russia, former Deputy Prime Minister and current leader of the Serbian Movement of Socialists, Aleksandar Vulin, has affirmed.

"Serbia did not sign the anti-Russian declaration in Kiev. My country is not, and will not be, part of the anti-Russian hysteria. We will not impose sanctions on Russia, nor will we join the EU’s military coalition aimed at confronting our brothers," his press service quoted him as saying.

Vulin also highlighted that, following Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s decision not to endorse the anti-Russian final declaration from the recent summit of Ukraine and Southeastern European nations in Kiev, Belgrade will refrain from opening the third of six negotiating clusters on EU accession. Nevertheless, he emphasized, "Serbs will remain Serbs."