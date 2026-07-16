One civilian killed, several injured as air defenses down 375 drones over Russia

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 375 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

One civilian was killed and four others suffered injuries in a drone attack on the Yaroslavl Region. Several people were injured in a drone strike on the city of Engels in the Saratov Region, where civilian infrastructure facilities sustained damage.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 375 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 15 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 16 (6:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. GMT), the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Moscow, Krasnodar, and Stavropol regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- Several people were injured in a drone strike on the city of Engels in the Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin said on the Max social media platform.

- Response teams are working at the site of the attack.

- Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the drone attack on Engels.

- A civilian was killed and four others suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on Max.

- The injured were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

- According to the governor, three men received outpatient care.

- Earlier, Yevrayev said that traffic had been blocked just outside of Yaroslavl on a road leading to Moscow due to a drone strike.

- Three ambulance workers were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, city administration head Ivan Prikhodko said on Max.