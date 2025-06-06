US Golden Dome project could obstruct arms control, senior Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Golden Dome missile defense shield and other US programs may pose obstacles to any new initiatives in missile and nuclear weapons control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"Multiple deeply destabilizing programs similar to the Golden Dome project that the United States is currently implementing create additional serious obstacles to any constructive consideration of potential initiatives in the sphere of nuclear and missile control, when and if it comes to that," the senior Russian diplomat said.

While dialogue in the sphere of arms control requires taking into account the inextricable link between strategic offensive and strategic defensive weapons, the very concept of the Golden Dome project completely ignores the interdependency between strategic offensive weapons and missile shield systems, he added.

And Russia is not the only country to see the problem here, Ryabkov emphasized. "The joint Russian-Chinese statement dated May 8, too, addressed this issue," he concluded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has finalized the design of its new Golden Dome missile defense system. This advanced architecture will feature, among other components, interceptors stationed in space. Trump emphasized that America’s technology surpasses that of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, highlighting the nation’s cutting-edge capabilities.

On May 8, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a joint statement reaffirming their stance that the US Golden Dome program is "deeply destabilizing." The project envisions establishing an unrestricted, worldwide missile defense system — an approach that disregards the fundamental link between offensive and defensive strategic weapons, a core principle for maintaining global stability.