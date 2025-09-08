MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has laid the blame for growing tensions on the Russian-Finnish border on Helsinki.

In his article for TASS "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev noted that Helsinki looks like it's moving towards war and is arranging a springboard to attack Russia.

According to Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, for years serious pressure was exerted on Finland to push it to join NATO. Being a NATO member, "it will deploy weapons against Russia and implement tasks set by the NATO headquarters, thus exposing itself to danger and creating hotbeds of tension where they have never existed. This responsibility rests entirely on Finland, on its leadership," he told TASS.

He recalled however that several European countries objected to admitting Finland to the alliance because they understood that this would create more threats "to Russia’s security guarantees, which were the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine - NATO’s nearing Russia and deploying weapons on its borders."

The lawmaker stressed that Finland’s actions create threats to Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and warned that Russia will take "retaliatory measures." "Naturally, Russia will respond to any NATO actions. It means that relevant missiles and weapons will be deployed to the border with Finland," he added.