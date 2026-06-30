Expert forecasts dollar to rise to 87 rubles by end of 2026

NOVOSIBIRSK, June 30. /TASS/. The official dollar exchange rate could reach 87 rubles by the end of 2026 and rise to 95 rubles next year, chief economist and head of macroeconomic analysis at Alfa-Bank Natalia Orlova told TASS.

"We see that imports are recovering, export revenues are under pressure and the construction market has become more nervous. Based on these factors, we are likely to remain in the 75-80 [rubles per dollar] range for now. But for the year as a whole, I expect 87 rubles by the end of this year and 95 rubles next year," Orlova said.

According to her, the market is adapting quickly to exchange rate shifts, given that the dollar rose from 70 rubles to around 77 rubles over the course of a week. At certain points, it climbed to as high as 80 rubles. At the same time, Orlova noted that the fundamental equilibrium range for the exchange rate lies between 90 and 100 rubles per dollar.

On the previous day, the Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for June 30, 2026, at 77.7539 rubles per dollar, up by 69.28 kopecks from the previous level.