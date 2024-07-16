Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The armored cabin of Russia’s latest Malva motorized artillery system withstood a hit by a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, the state tech corporation Rostec said on Tuesday.

"The latest Malva self-propelled howitzer made by Rostec has withstood a hit from the HIMARS rocket launcher," Rostec said on its Telegram channel.

"A photo reveals that striking elements of a GMLRS M30A1 rocket launched from the HIMARS punctured the wheels but got stuck in the hull or bounced off the armored glass. Therefore, the armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel," the tech corporation said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a state contract at the Army 2023 international arms show on the delivery of 2S43 Malva howitzers to Russian troops. The 152mm Malva motorized artillery system engineered by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute is mounted on the 8x8 wheel chassis of a BAZ vehicle and has a five-member crew.

The Malva motorized howitzer can cover a distance of 1,000 km on public roads without refueling thanks to its all-wheel drive and a powerful diesel engine and has a cross-country capacity. The howitzer can be placed into an Il-76 military transport plane. The Malva is more maneuverable than self-propelled tracked guns, features greater technical potential and is less costly in operation.