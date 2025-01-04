MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s daily losses in the operational area of Russia’s Battlegroup West exceeded 550 troops, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"The enemy’s losses included up to 550 troops, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck, anFH-70 howitzer, and an M119 gun. Three electronic warfare stations and a munitions depot were wiped out," he told TASS.

According to Bigma, five Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled during the day. Five Ukrainian troops surrendered.

He also said that the battlegroup hit manpower and weapons of two Ukrainian mechanized, two assault, and two territorial defense brigades, as well as a Ukrainian National Guard brigade near the settlements of Dvurechnoye, Glushkovka, Boguslavka, Borovaya, Druzhelyubovka, Torskoye, and Serebryanskoye forestry. Russian artillery units destroyed eight Ukrainian mortars and air defense crews downed five Ukrainian fixed-wing drone. The battlegroup’s missile forces hit a Ukrainian temporary deployment center near Borovaya.