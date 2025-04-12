US not to allow nuclear weapons in Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. The US administration will not allow nuclear weapons on Iranian territory, US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Asked about the goals of the US party at talks with Iran on Saturday, Trump said: "I want them not to have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can't have a nuclear weapon, and we're negotiating with them on Saturday. We have a big meeting with them right now. <…> I want them to flourish, but they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

On April 12, representatives of the US and Iran will discuss the parameters of resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in Oman. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators. According to Iran, the parties won’t engage in direct talks as negotiations will be mediated by Oman. The White House, in turn, has said that the upcoming event could be described as a direct discussion.

Tehran insists on finalizing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the country's nuclear program, proposing to include provisions for imposing penalties on any party that withdraws from the agreement in the future. The US, on the other hand, demands not only measures to halt the military aspect of Iran’s nuclear program but also the complete dismantling of all nuclear facilities. Additionally, Washington insists that Tehran end its support for allies in the Middle East and restrict its ballistic missile development program. Iran strongly opposes any attempts to curtail its foreign policy and defense capabilities, asserting its right to develop civilian nuclear power.