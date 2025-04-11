French troops plan operations against Russia on border with Ukraine, Moldova — media

PARIS, April 11. /TASS/. French military personnel are preparing maps of regions on Romania’s border with Ukraine and Moldova for a potential conflict between NATO and Russia, the Le Figaro newspaper reports.

According to the paper, members of the 28th Separate Military Unit of the French Ground Forces - the country’s only unit of military cartographers - arrived in Romania in 2024 to revise terrain maps. The personnel paid special attention to mapping the Focsani Gate, a corridor between the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains and the Danube River, which NATO claims Russia could use in military operations.

According to Colonel Guillaume Schmidt, the unit's commander, troops need to be prepared to continue combat actions even when satellite signals are jammed. "Allies required updated data on the potential theater of operations," French Colonel Jerome explained the mission’s goal. He specified that the armed forces of NATO countries should understand where to position weapons, and be aware of the suitable routes for the movement of assets.

French military cartographers and Romania’s National Agency of Cartography worked together to create a 3D terrain map. It is much more accurate than maps from commercial services, and the information it contains holds strategic significance for the army. In addition, a list of critical infrastructure that could be of interest to the military was also compiled.

Le Figaro reported in March that European countries' militaries were making preparations for a potential conflict with Russia.