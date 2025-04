MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 84.004 rubles for April 12-14, down 1.1 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by 1.61 rubles to 96.2163 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.4471 rubles, down nine kopecks.

The Central Bank said last year that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.