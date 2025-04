BELGOROD, April 11. /TASS/. A civilian died in a Belgorod Region after his truck was hit by a Ukrainian drone, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops used a drone to hit a truck in the village of Meshkovoye. A man died of wounds instantly," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

One more man received grave wounds after a shelling attack on the village of Mokraya Orlovka.