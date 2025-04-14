US delivers massive airstrikes on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen

DUBAI, April 14. /TASS/. The United States delivered a series of airstrikes on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen.

The strikes targeted Houthi command centers, weapons depots, missile launchers and deployment areas in the Marib, Al-Jawf, and Hodeida governorates.

According to the Al Arabiya television channel, massive strikes were delivered on Houthi command centers in the Marib governorate in western Yemen. The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported at least 15 attacks on this governorate.

The Al Hadath television channel said, citing sources, that dozens of Houthi militants were killed as a result of US air raids on the Al-Jawf governorate in northern Yemen. Apart from that, its sources reported attacks on Houthi targets on the island of Kamaran in the Red Sea off Hodeida.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) wared Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.