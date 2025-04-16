All playoff participants in NHL’s Western Conference determined

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. Minnesota and St. Louis have secured the final two playoff spots in the NHL’s Western Conference.

In the early hours of April 16, St. Louis defeated Utah 6-1 on home ice. Minnesota edged Anaheim 3-2 in overtime at home, with both teams securing their spots in the postseason thanks to these results.

Earlier, Winnipeg, who had already clinched the regular-season title, along with Dallas, Colorado, Vegas, Los Angeles, and Edmonton, had qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

In the first round, Winnipeg will face St. Louis, Vegas will meet Minnesota, Dallas will play Colorado, and Los Angeles will take on Edmonton.

In the Eastern Conference, one playoff spot remains undecided and will go to either Montreal or Columbus. The team that qualifies will face Washington, the top seed in the conference. The other matchups will see Toronto play Ottawa, Tampa Bay face Florida, and Carolina meet New Jersey.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on April 19.