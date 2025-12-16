US takes 'sober' stance in dialogue with Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Washington is demonstrating a "sober" approach in its relations with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with ABC News.

"I think it is a sober, and, if you wish, a cool environment where people listen to one another, stick their heads together in order to try to find a way forward," he said, commenting on Russia-US dialogue.

Ryabkov stressed that "everyone on both sides is guided exclusively by national interests, national security interests, national economic interests." "We respect this approach. I think this approach is a very mature one, and it's also free from ideology on both sides, which, in many cases in the past, kind of poisoned the environment and made it more difficult to move on and find common ground. I hope it will continue this way," the Russian deputy foreign minister pointed out.

Ryabkov was also asked whether the current state of relations between Russia and the US might be described as a "period of detente, a new period of warmth." "No, no, no. Those are words that belong completely to the past. It's like reset, you know. It's very ridiculous to use something like this in current terms," the senior diplomat replied.