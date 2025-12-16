Belarusian leader dismisses allegations of Maduro’s involvement in drug trafficking

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed allegations of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s involvement in drug trafficking in an interview with the US broadcaster Newsmax TV.

"You don’t have such evidence, and neither do I. I don’t think it’s true," he noted.

"Like many other things, including human trafficking, prostitution, and weapons smuggling, drug trafficking is the reality of today. We must combat it, but drug trafficking cannot be defeated with missiles," Lukashenko pointed out in a video released by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service.

According to the Belarusian president, "we probably need to search for new ways" to combat drug trafficking instead of "waging wars."

Lukashenko also said that if Maduro decided to come to Belarus, he would be welcome. However, "it has never been discussed."