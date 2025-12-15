US can resolve all issues with Venezuela peacefully — Belarusian president

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. Washington can resolve all issues with Caracas peacefully, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the US broadcaster Newsmax TV.

"Nothing is happening at the moment, but I can see US interest in Venezuela. I understand [US President Donald] Trump to a large extent because Venezuela is near [the US] like Ukraine is near Russia. This is why there is an interest regarding many issues. I am absolutely confident that all issues and requests the US may have can be handled peacefully" he pointed out in a video released by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service.

Lukashenko emphasized that a war would lead nowhere. According to him, he has raised the Venezuela issue at a recent meeting in Minsk with US Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole. "I told him: 'It’s going to be like a second Vietnam - do you really need it?' They don’t. No need to wage a war there because it’s possible to make agreements," Lukashenko noted, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

"I think I will have a chance to discuss it with Donald Trump soon. I will tell him many interesting things," the Belarusian leader added.