White House believes that Israel violated ceasefire regime in Gaza Strip — Axios

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. Washington considers Israel’s elimination of one of the commanders of the military wing of the radical movement Hamas, Raed Saad, to be a violation of the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported, citing sources within the US administration.

According to the portal, White House "sent a stern private message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that the killing of a top Hamas military commander over the weekend constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreement." Sources for the portal note that the Israeli leadership did not notify the US side about the preparation of the attack and did not consult with Washington on this matter.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump, during a recent conversation, told Netanyahu that he needs to be a "better partner" regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip. Sources for the portal note that the Israeli Prime Minister is expected to meet with Trump at the US President’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on December 29.

Earlier, the Hamas movement confirmed that one of the commanders of its military wing, Raed Saad, was killed in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. On December 13, the IDF press service announced the elimination of Saad. Shortly after that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had given the military the corresponding order in response to the wounding of two servicemen in the Gaza Strip.

Saad was one of the prominent commanders of Hamas’s military wing and was a member of its narrow leadership for nine years (from 2012 to 2021). Kan reported that Saad was considered the second-in-command of the group and headed the production unit responsible for manufacturing rocket launchers, rockets and anti-tank weapons. Previously, Saad headed Hamas’s special operations staff and, according to Kan, participated in organizing the militants’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.