Cryptocurrencies will never become money in Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Cryptocurrencies will never be able to serve as a means of payment in Russia and can only be regarded as an investment instrument, chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov said at a press conference at TASS.

"It must be understood that cryptocurrencies will never become money within our country. They can only be used as an investment instrument. If something is paid for, it can only be paid for in rubles," he said.

In October, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, speaking at a plenary session of the State Duma, said that cryptocurrency cannot be used for domestic settlements in Russia. At the same time, she emphasized that Russia has an experimental legal framework that allows the use of cryptocurrency in foreign trade settlements.