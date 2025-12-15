Russneft to produce 6.14 mln tons of oil, 2.08 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russneft plans to produce 6.14 mln tons of oil and 2.08 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025, the company’s Senior Vice President for Production and Geology Alexander Malyshev told the corporate newspaper Vremya Russnefti.

In 2024, the company reduced oil production by 5% year-on-year to 6.092 mln tons.

"Oil production in 2025 will amount to 6.14 mln tons, including 3.79 mln tons will fall into the category of hard-to-recover reserves. In addition to the plan, we will get more than 60,000 tons of oil," the statement said.

In addition, the company will produce 2.08 bln cubic meters of gas. "The plan for marketing natural gas is being fulfilled in full. The current level of associated petroleum gas utilization exceeds 96.7%," the vice president noted.

By the end of the current year, 114 new oil wells will be brought on stream, providing more than 880,000 tons of cumulative production.