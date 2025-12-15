Merriam-Webster names 'slop' as word of the year

NEW YORK, December 16. /TASS/. The Merriam-Webster dictionary publisher has chosen the word "slop" as its 2025 word of the year.

Slop is defined as "digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence."

"The flood of slop in 2025 included absurd videos, off-kilter advertising images, cheesy propaganda, fake news that looks pretty real, junky AI-written books, ‘workslop’ reports that waste coworkers’ time… and lots of talking cats," Merriam-Webster noted.