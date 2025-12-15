Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard digitalization boosted output by 70% — Patrushev

PETROZAVODSK, December 15. /TASS/. Digital transformation and extensive modernization of the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard has increased its annual production volumes by more than 70% and tripled its revenue, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting on digitalization of the country’s shipbuilding industry in Petrozavodsk.

"As a result of the digital transformation and extensive modernization of the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, annual production volumes have increased by more than 70%, the company's revenue has tripled, and positive dynamics in annual labor productivity growth are being observed," Patrushev said.

He noted that the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard was one of the first Russian shipbuilding companies to implement a comprehensive digitalization project. Together with Business Technologies, it developed and implemented a corporate information system called "Global." The system covers virtually all manufacturing activity areas ranging from electronic document flow to interaction with design organizations.

JSC Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard is a leader in composite shipbuilding in Russia. It is the only enterprise in the country that has mastered building of ships and vessels from four types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, low-magnetic steel, and aluminum-magnesium alloys. During 113 years of its operation, the shipyard has built 700 ships and vessels, including more than 200 seagoing and harbor minesweepers of various designs. Since 1937, the shipyard has held a monopoly in the building of domestic mine countermeasure ships.