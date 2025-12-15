{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US showing interest in Lukoil's assets due to sanctions, Astana has priority — minister

According to Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the government is not currently conducting any negotiations to purchase those assets

ASTANA, December 15. /TASS/. American companies and investors from countries neighboring Kazakhstan are showing interest in acquiring Lukoil’s assets in Kazakhstan due to sanctions, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, adding that Astana has a priority right and will decide whether to exercise it.

"As I said, the government [of Kazakhstan] is not currently conducting any negotiations to purchase those assets. However, I know that many companies are showing interest. They include American companies and companies from neighboring countries in our region. So let's wait, but I want to remind you that the Republic of Kazakhstan has a priority right in accordance with the subsoil use code, and in the future we will decide whether we will use it or not," he said.

The US has extended the period of imposing sanctions until mid-January, the minister noted. "Therefore, we all eagerly await the completion of those deadlines and further actions," he said.

In October, the US Treasury Department included Lukoil in a new package of US sanctions. On December 10, the US announced that the license for foreign asset sales had been extended until January 17.

Russneft to produce 6.14 mln tons of oil, 2.08 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025
In 2024, the company reduced oil production by 5% year-on-year to 6.092 mln tons
Jose Antonio Kast wins Chilean presidential election
According to the Election Commission, Kast secured 58.61% of the vote
Trump says threatened Thailand and Cambodia with new duties
US President said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration
EU youth seek to turn bloc into ‘United States of Europe’ — Politico
Support for the EU among Europeans has reached a record high in polls, the newspaper noted
Russia tests prototype of Ariadna non-satellite navigation system — NTI Fund
The NTI Fund specified that, unlike other domestic solutions and foreign analogues, the technology offers precise positioning of up to 15-20 cm
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Russia stands by Venezuelan people, backs President Maduro — Foreign Ministry
Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, noted that Venezuela "is currently under overt political pressure and military blackmail"
Germany agrees on ten-point plan to expand military cooperation with Kiev — media
The German government also plans to build a sort of alliance with its European partners to jointly purchase weapons for Ukraine
NATO needs to prepare for global naval challenge from Russia, analysts say
The report adds that scenarios for a crisis "often focus on an escalation in what is a single strategic direction stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Kara Sea"
'Shuttle diplomat' Stubb emerges as key mediator in US-Ukraine talks in Berlin — media
Bild noted that the Finnish president maintains close ties with US President Donald Trump and is therefore acting as a mediator between the United States on one side and Europe and Ukraine on the other
Russia needs guarantees to prevent Kiev from sabotaging agreements — Kremlin
Washington’s position is certainly very important here, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
No recorded threats from Russia to use nuclear weapons — IAEA chief
According to Rafael Grossi, he only saw a statement that nuclear weapons exist in case an existential threat arises
Ukrainian forces facing huge losses in Kharkov Region — Russian security officer
Ukrainian commanders are chaotically deploying brigade forces to various parts of the frontline in the Kharkov Region in an attempt to stop Battlegroup North from advancing
Sydney beach shooting death toll rises to 12 — authorities
Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon designated the attack as a "terrorist incident"
Trump vows retaliation over attack on US-Syrian patrol
The US President said that "in Syria, there will be a lot of damage done to the people that did it"
Russian troops liberate Peschanoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,480 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Only Russia, Ukraine, US can discuss territorial concessions — Polish president
At the same time, Karol Nawrocki himself stated that he still dreams of being at the same negotiating table for peace in Ukraine with the leaders of Russia, the United States and representatives of Kiev
Ukraine’s NATO membership 'out of question,' EU foreign policy chief admits
Kaja Kallas emphasized the need for tangible security guarantees
Police detain likely suspect of shooting at Brown University
No information has been released about the detainee’s identity or the motive behind the incident
Ukraine peace depends on success of Moscow-Washington talks — US radio host
According to Steve Gill, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US leader Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was crucial to finding a path toward peace in Ukraine
Seizure of Russian assets to backfire on EU — Hungarian PM
It is a direct step toward entering the war, Viktor Orban said
EU 'traps' itself into Russia reparations loan plan for Ukraine, expert says
Boris Pervushin said this approach threatens to erode long-term trust in Europe as a stable and predictable economic space
EU sanctions to have no impact on Valdai's activities — director of research
Fyodor Lukyanov added that he had not been to Europe in ages
Ukrainian soldiers frozen to death at Liman positions in Kharkov Region — defense source
Battlegroup North fighters found the frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who had died from hyperthermia at two out of six positions they seized
EU demonizes Russia to justify its arms race — newspaper
Vladimir Zelensky "realizes that Ukraine may lose up to one fifth of its territory and is trying to prevent a peace agreement on such terms" in an attempt to cling to power, the article says
US not updating Russia in real time on Berlin talks — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, work is currently underway between negotiators from the US, Europe, and Ukraine
Man who stopped Sydney attacker turns out to be local fruit shop owner
Ahmed Al Ahmed’s cousin told 7News that he was injured during the struggle and taken to hospital, where he is awaiting surgery
US, Ukraine achieve 'a lot of progress' at talks in Berlin, says US special envoy Witkoff
"Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more," Steve Witkoff said
EU attempts to use Russian system encroaches international reserve system — Dmitriev
The Russian presidential envoy earlier expressed confidence that the Bank of Russia will prevail in legal proceedings
Ukraine loses about 1,450 troops in special military operation zone in past day
The enemy lost over 240 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North
Russia to strongly object to changes to Ukraine peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov pointed out that Moscow had not seen the proposals yet
No true partnership in relations between Poland and Ukraine — Polish president
According to Karol Nawrocki, Ukraine does not feel that Warsaw's support is vital for Kiev, while Vladimir Zelensky is used to the guaranteed support of Poles
US, Ukraine hold difficult talks in Berlin — WSJ
The talks lasted five hours and will continue on Monday
Authorities of Sri Lanka ask Russia for additional aid amid Ditva cyclone — ambassador
According to Shobini Gunasekera, the scale of destruction in the country is unprecedented and there is enormous work ahead to be done in order to provide assistance, reconstruction, and resettlement
US insists on complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass during talks — AFP
According to the source, the US delegation "is taking Russia’s position" on this issue
Fico describes Ukraine as ‘black hole’ swallowing billions of euros
According to the Slovak prime minister, the European Union is currently in crisis
Ukrainian forces stretched thin in DPR, Russian commander says
Alexey Vereshchagin, commander of the Nevsky reconnaissance-assault brigade of Battlegroup South’s volunteer corps said that his "brigade’s zone of responsibility covers the city of Soledar, as well as the Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka area"
At Berlin talks, Zelensky refuses economic zone in Donbass, troop withdrawal — newspaper
European countries disagree with Washington's position, believing that the issue of territories is not subject to discussion until Ukraine receives security guarantees
Analyst expects EU to cease to exist as global political entity by 2023
The idea of "a united Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok" will ultimately give way to the reality of a divided, militarized, and economically weak continent
Florida man sanctioned by EU for pro-Russia social media posts
The EU Council claims that John Mark Dougan holds American and Russian citizenship
Berlin says no plans for direct dialogue with Russia
Some European leaders, the head of the European Commission and the NATO secretary general, are expected in the German capital in the evening
Russia opposes political interference in anti-corruption cooperation — MFA
Speaking about the agenda of the current forum, Dmitry Lyubinsky emphasized that Moscow intends to uphold "the principles of equality and consideration of the interests of all countries"
Extremist Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes chiefs of two Russian sports federations
The sports officials at the issue are President of the Russian Judo Federation Sergey Soloveichik and President of the Russian Skateboarding Federation Ilya Vdovin
EU continues blacklisting companies, individuals
Seventeen individuals and four legal entities were added to the list in total
Explosions damage energy infrastructure in Ukrainian city of Odessa — authorities
Transport and industrial facilities were also damaged
Over 30 Russian journalists killed since special military op in Ukraine started
"It regards not only journalists, but cameramen, sound-operators, supporting drivers, sometimes bloggers and war correspondents as well," Vladimir Solovyov stated
Hungarian, Polish foreign ministers exchange heated remarks on Russian assets online
The spat started with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s post, which stated that the EU leaders’ decision to seize Russian assets without consulting Hungary violates numerous laws and is "a declaration of war"
Ukrainian MP points out Umerov has not been back to Ukraine since start of US talks
Rustem Umerov was appointed to lead Ukraine’s delegation to the talks with the US side on November 29 in place of Vladimir Zelensky’s office head Andrey Yermak
Moscow says West morally culpable for Ukraine’s murders of Russian journalists
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, unlike tongue-tied Western human rights organizations, Moscow will demand that authorized international officials do their duty in a conscientious manner
NATO specialists in Ukraine triggered special military operation — Kremlin
This posed a direct threat to Russian citizens in Ukraine, as well as broader security risks for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Zelensky to fail in trying to take Crimea back, secure NATO membership — Kremlin
According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, "there is a one million percent guarantee that it’s impossible"
Oil transit from Russia to China via Kazakhstan does not require US approval — minister
Regarding large companies in the republic where Russian participants subject to sanctions are present, in Astana, "all of those projects received so-called exemptions from sanctions," Yerlan Akkenzhenov said
Chile’s new President Kast hints on difficult times for his country
The country's financial situation is bad, Antonio Kast said
Zelensky started to promote war after coming to power on promises of peace — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Minsk Agreements were in fact a staged plan that had been signed by all parties, including Poroshenko
Australian police arrest two more people over Sydney terrorist attack
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police detained two men at a residence belonging to one of the attackers
Ukraine may start war in Transnistria amid failures on front line — former president
Igor Dodon pointed out that Moldova’s official agencies have not recorded any preparations or threats from the unrecognized republic
Russia welcomes FIDE’s decision to reinstate Russian chess players’ rights — Peskov
"We deeply appreciate this decision made following the vote of the General Assembly," Russian presidential spokesman said
Elvis Presley on list of sponsors of migrants arriving in US — newspaper
The US Government Accountability Office found that the program's implementation was flawed and that checks on applicants and their sponsors were not rigorous enough
EU leaders want to drag all of Europe into war with Russia — Hungarian top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that Budapest intends to "stay away from this"
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin last over five hours — media
According to Novosti Live, Vladimir Zelensky plans to comment on the progress of the negotiations on Monday
Zelensky, pressured by Trump, pretends to be ready for elections — news agency
According to the report, Vladimir Zelensky instructed Verkhovna Rada lawmakers to "develop a draft law on the possibility of holding elections during martial law"
Press review: Kiev and Europe seek to derail peace plan as Ukraine awaits $5 bln EU aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 15th
Saudi Arabia's crown prince may buy FC Barcelona for €10 bln
According to El Chiringuito journalist Francois Gallardo, club members participating in the club’s presidential election could block the sale
FIDE to consult with IOC on lifting sanctions against Russians
Sixty-one participants voted in favor of lifting all restrictions on Russian chess players, while 51 opposed the measure
Russian senator calls Merz's words recognition of major geopolitical shift
"This is a serious recognition of a major geopolitical shift, which not everyone believes in yet, but which has been looming for a long time," Alexey Pushkov noted
G20 emphasized reliance on UN Charter, as Russia proposed — MFA
Russia's ambassador-at-large Marat Berdyev said this includes adherence to core principles such as maintaining friendly relations among nations and safeguarding human rights for all, regardless of race, gender, language, or religion
Russian troops liberate Peschanoye, gain foothold at Gaichur River — security sources
During the liberation of the settlement, servicemen of the 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of Battlegroup East destroyed more than two platoons of Ukrainian army personnel from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade
'Paranoid' Hegseth removes Driscoll from Ukraine talks — media
According to the newspaper, Hegseth saw Driscoll as exceeding his authority during the Ukraine talks
Sri Lanka views uninterrupted Russian oil supplies, says ambassador
The Sri Lanka State Oil Corporation is currently holding negotiations both on LNG and on the modernization of the oil refinery, Shobini Gunasekera said
FACTBOX: Russia hit by 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, one injured in Rostov Region
Residential buildings and two cars sustained damage
Russian delegation arrives in Washington for G20 sherpa meeting — envoy
The first meetings will take place on December 15-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said
EU prepares for war with Russia, forces Serbia to choose sides — ex-premier
Aleksandar Vulin said that freedom reigns supreme in Serbia, but that’s not the case in the EU
Russia focuses on US instead of Europe in terms of Ukraine peace process — Kremlin
The Europeans are playing their own game, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Kremlin spokesman critical of NATO chief’s remark about preparations for war
This must be a statement by a person from the generation that has forgotten what World War II was like, noted Dmitry Peskov
US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to Iran — WSJ
After the goods were confiscated, the ship continued on its way, the newspaper said
Normalization in BiH requires immediate closure of high representative office — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said that "It was obvious 20 years ago"
Rob Reiner, his wife found dead in their Los Angeles home — TV
The People magazine stated that the American actor and his wife were killed by their son, Nick
UAE-backed forces launch military operation in southern Yemen
The latest move is a continuation of ongoing efforts to "eliminate terrorism and reinforce security and stability" in the governorate
EU to blacklist 40 new tankers on Russia — Kallas
This is the first time since the start of the special military operation that the EU has expanded its blacklist on Russia without waiting for the adoption of a new major sanctions package
US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra — TV
"American planes dropped lighting bombs in the sky over the city," Syria TV reported
Russia provides necessary support to Venezuela, common sense must prevail — MFA
The United States has baselessly accused Caracas of failing to take adequate measures against drug trafficking
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
Kiev loses 1,355 troops along engagement line in past day
US-Ukraine talks on crisis settlement in Berlin were 'confidential' — German daily
According to the report, the negotiations were conducted very secretly with journalists having no access at all to information about the particular level of the talks between the officials
Press review: NATO divided over Ukraine’s status and US-Venezuela conflict escalates
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 12th
Zelensky blackmails Western handlers to get them secure his re-election — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024
US, Ukraine complete talks in Berlin — Zelensky’s office
The Ukrainian media reported that the talks lasted around two hours
Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking
The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Rostov Region overnight — governor
According to Yury Slyusar, there were no casualties
Ukrainian attack leaves almost 30,000 customers without power in Zaporozhye Region
Balitsky noted that energy personnel were "working non-stop" to restore supplies as soon as possible, but the weather was complicating repair efforts
Russia blocks Western attempts to politicize UN anti-corruption conference — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky condemned "the illegal use of sanctions, labeling, and the imposition of unilateral standards and fabricated rules"
About 10,000 mercenaries fighting for Kiev regime killed in Ukraine — ex-intel officer
However it is difficult to give the exact number of mercenaries killed in Ukraine, noted Vasily Prozorov
Kremlin aide confident Zelensky's talk of elections comes from US pressure
"What a double-dealing," Yury Ushakov said
Seven EU countries against expropriation of Russian assets — news outlet
According to the report, Belgium, Hungary, and Slovakia initially opposed the plan, and they have now been joined by Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, and the Czech Republic
Lukashenko pardons more than 100 citizens of various countries
Among them are citizens of Australia, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, the United States, Ukraine, and Japan
Putin, Erdogan discuss highly sensitive issues in Ashgabat — Kremlin
The meeting in Turkmenistan lasted for about one and a half hours
EU sanctions Vietnamese, UAE companies as part of anti-Russian measures — document
These restrictions include freezing the companies' assets and banning any contacts with European businesses
Death toll in Sydney terrorist attack rises to 15 — minister
Ryan Park added that four of those injured in the shooting had been transferred to the children’s hospital
West benefits crime by scaling back anti-corruption cooperation — Russian MFA
According to Dmitry Lyubinsky, this approach by Western countries, especially in the field of extradition and legal assistance in criminal cases, "cannot withstand any criticism"
Russia starts using Force reconnaissance drone, resistant to electronic warfare
The device is equipped with thermal imaging equipment and can work around the clock
Kiev ready to hold elections, renounce NATO aspirations — media
Bild reported that Kiev is allegedly also ready to "freeze" the current line of engagement but refuses to withdraw its troops from the entire Donbass territory
West erodes traditional values — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The deliberate erosion of these foundations and the relentless attempts by the neoliberal elite of the West to impose alien approaches on other nations are deeply disturbing," Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said
