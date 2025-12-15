US showing interest in Lukoil's assets due to sanctions, Astana has priority — minister

ASTANA, December 15. /TASS/. American companies and investors from countries neighboring Kazakhstan are showing interest in acquiring Lukoil’s assets in Kazakhstan due to sanctions, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, adding that Astana has a priority right and will decide whether to exercise it.

"As I said, the government [of Kazakhstan] is not currently conducting any negotiations to purchase those assets. However, I know that many companies are showing interest. They include American companies and companies from neighboring countries in our region. So let's wait, but I want to remind you that the Republic of Kazakhstan has a priority right in accordance with the subsoil use code, and in the future we will decide whether we will use it or not," he said.

The US has extended the period of imposing sanctions until mid-January, the minister noted. "Therefore, we all eagerly await the completion of those deadlines and further actions," he said.

In October, the US Treasury Department included Lukoil in a new package of US sanctions. On December 10, the US announced that the license for foreign asset sales had been extended until January 17.