DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out four attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, leaving two civilians injured, the regional government's department recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Four attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces [were recorded]. Two civilians were reported injured," the statement reads.

The attacks took place in the Gorlovka, Donetsk, Krasnoarmeysk, and Dokuchayevsk areas. Four residential buildings were damaged.