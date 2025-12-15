MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed Europe’s aggressive actions as a major global threat and the source of all troubles.

"You mentioned certain processes in various parts of the globe. But I would highlight as one of the most significant threats, if not the biggest one, the actions of the European Union, or rather, its elite who have seized power in Brussels and are seeking to subjugate national governments," he said in an interview with Iran’s State Television and Radio corporation.

"It is not the first time when Europe becomes the source of all troubles, the root of the most profound crises," he said, citing as an example "slaveholding, crusades," and colonialism. "And, of course, the two world wars unleashed in Europe due to illusory ambitions of European leaders," he recalled.

"Regrettably, Europe is again trying to dictate its will and conditions linked to the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov noted. Brussels, in his words, pushes EU countries toward "disregarding the interests of own people, refuse from the results of elections and referendums organized in European countries, and obey the usurper role of 'collective Brussels,' the Brussels bureaucracy no one ever elected but who were appointed through compromises among the legitimately elected national government," he emphasized.