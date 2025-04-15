Trump criticizes Chinese influence over Panama Canal operations

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. Washington is discontent with the influence Beijing has on the Panama Canal operation, US President Donald Trump said.

"We don't like the way it's run, and we don't like the China influence. <...> When we looked at that a year ago, almost every single flag and every single statement was written in Chinese. I said we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama," the US leader told Fox News in an interview.

In Trump's view, Washington should never have "given it to Panama." "We are working with Panama right now. We're going to make a determination as to what to do about it," Trump added.

In the wake of Panama's refusal to renew its participation in China's Belt and Road initiative, the Fox News host asked the US president if he believes Latin American countries should choose between Washington and Beijing in their foreign policy. "Maybe, in a certain way," Trump replied.

The American leader has repeatedly stated his intention to regain US control of the Panama Canal and claimed that the agreement with Panama allowed China to profit, posing a threat to US security and trade interests. Trump also complained that China allegedly has influence over this strategic waterway.

Earlier, Panama's Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Guevara Mann called Washington's notion that the Panama Canal is supposedly under Chinese management a delusion. He also assured that the waterway would remain neutral despite recent agreements to strengthen security cooperation between Panama and the United States.