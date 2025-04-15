JD Vance slams 'absurd' Zelensky’s words on US support for Russia

LONDON, April 15. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance said that Vladimir Zelensky's words that Washington has sided with Russia in the conflict with Ukraine are absurd.

"I think it’s sort of absurd for Zelensky to tell the [American] government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians," he said in an interview with the UnHerd news outlet.

According to the politician, such rhetoric "is certainly not productive."

JD Vance also pointed out that in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to understand the strategic goals of both sides.

Earlier, Zelensky said in an interview with CBS that JD Vance was "somehow justifying" Moscow's actions.