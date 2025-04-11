Air traffic between Russia, US should resume if sanctions on Aeroflot lifted — Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. The resumption of air services between Russia and the US should be a result of the lifting of sanctions imposed on Aeroflot, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states.

Lavrov assured that Moscow would continue to work with Washington on the matter of restoring air connections.

"It will not automatically follow; it should be a direct result of Aeroflot being exempted from sanctions," Lavrov said, responding to the question of whether the lifting of sanctions against Aeroflot would lead to the restoration of air traffic.

"We made such a proposal (to lift sanctions against Aeroflot - TASS) at a meeting in Riyadh more than a month ago. The Americans agreed to it, but we have not seen any reciprocal actions yet," the minister stated.

"Yesterday, the meeting in Istanbul concluded, where our experts reminded them of this proposal. To be honest, I simply have not had the opportunity to contact them yet. Maybe there was some progress there, but we don't know about it yet," Lavrov noted.

"But we will work on this, because this is again a return to normal (in relations between Russia and the United States - TASS)," the Russian top diplomat assured.

On February 27, the Russian delegation made a proposal to restore direct air links between the countries at the talks with the United States in Istanbul. On April 10, the second round of Russian-US consultations was held in Istanbul. Following the meeting, the Ambassador to Washington, head of the Russian delegation Alexander Darchiyev said: "It was emphasized that the expansion of business ties, contacts between societies, and people would be supported by the resumption of direct air service between Moscow and Washington."