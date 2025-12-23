Authoritarian regimes in Europe use democracy as a cover — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Authorities in European countries tend to establish authoritarian regimes, hiding behind democracy, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"We believe that today, authoritarian regimes generally hold power in Europe, using the banners of democracy as a cover. Those who tell others how to live their lives have long ceased to serve as an example," he pointed out at a plenary session.

According to Volodin, Russia doesn’t seek to teach anyone anything but allows others to choose their own path.