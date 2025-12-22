MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad Region is an inalienable part of the Russian state, therefore its security and normal functioning will be guaranteed by the full might of Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a Valdai International Discussion Club debate themed "(Non-)Strategic Stability 2025: A Year in International Security."

"The Kaliningrad Region is an inalienable part of Russia. Accordingly, it must be fully understood in all aspects that its security and the normal functioning of everything located there, and the lives of our citizens, will be guaranteed by the full might of the Russian state," he noted.

"Given the nature of our Union State, I proceed from the assumption that this approach is fully shared by the Belarusian side," Ryabkov added.

The Kaliningrad Region is separated from mainland Russia by the borders of European Union countries. EU sanctions restrict overland transit to the region. Sanctioned cargo can be transported by railways only under EU quotas. Russian authorities have decided to transfer some cargo delivery to their transportation across the Baltic Sea to avoid any shortages in the Kaliningrad Region. increasing the number of ferries along the Ust-Luga-Kaliningrad route.

During the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year,"Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will eliminate all the threats to its westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region if they emerge but hopes that there won’t be any.