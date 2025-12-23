LUGANSK, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks killed 20 Russian civilians and injured over 70 others, including three children, throughout Russia over the past week, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 93 civilians became victims of Ukrainian shelling: 73 people, including three children, were injured, and 20 people died. <…> During the past week, a five-month-old infant was injured as a result of the criminal actions of Ukrainian armed groups. <…> The largest number of civilian casualties occurred in the Kherson, Belgorod, and Zaporozhye Regions," the diplomat said.

Miroshnik clarified that Ukrainian strike drones were the most frequent cause of civilian deaths or injuries. Over the past week, 66 civilians were injured in drone strikes, accounting for 70% of those affected. In addition, the enemy "actively targeted" civilian houses, commercial and social infrastructure facilities, and civilian transport with drones.

The diplomat also pointed out that Ukrainian servicemen mined civilian facilities and places of mass gathering from a distance and deployed explosives in settlements during the past week. "A 65-year-old woman died in the Belgorod Region last week due to an explosive detonating near the Bezlyudovka settlement. A man was seriously injured in the Murom settlement. An Interior Ministry employee died, and three of her colleagues were injured in an explosion in the recently liberated Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

According to Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops launched nearly 3,300 munitions at Russia over the past week.