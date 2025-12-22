Street artist Banksy paints new mural near Russian embassy in London

LONDON, December 22. /TASS/. A new mural by UK street artist Banksy has appeared in London, not far from the Russian embassy.

The artist proved authorship by posting an image of it on Instagram (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

The work shows two children in winter clothes, lying on their backs and looking at the stars. Banksy did not elaborate on the work's locale or what it meant. However, British newspapers have already established that it was in London’s Bayswater district in the east, just a few hundred meters away from the Russian Embassy.

A few days ago, the same mural appeared on Oxford Street, near the Centre Point tower. However, Banksy did not mention this work on his social media.

Banksy is known for his trademark style of realistic black-and-white graffiti, in which he raises questions about social inequality, political hypocrisy and hot topics, including armed conflicts worldwide. He gained worldwide fame for his stunt at Sotheby’s Auction in 2018, when a framed copy of his "Girl with Balloon" (2006) was sliced in half by a hidden shredder that activated immediately after the picture was sold for over ·1 million. The stunt dramatically increased the artwork's value, with it re-selling in 2021 for ·18 million (approximately $25.4 million back then).