Syrian foreign, defense ministers to visit Moscow for talks — SANA

TUNIS, December 23. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of the Syrian Transitional Government Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra will arrive in Moscow on an official visit, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

According to the report, the ministers plan to hold talks "with Russian officials." The Syrian delegation will also include representatives of the General Directorate of Intelligence.

The first official visit by a delegation of the new Syrian authorities to Russia took place at the end of July. Al-Shaibani held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Following the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the Syrian delegation at the Kremlin.

On October 15, interim Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa paid his first visit to Russia. During a meeting with Putin, he expressed his intention to renew relations with Moscow.