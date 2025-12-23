Trump says talks with Russia and Ukraine to resolve conflict are going along okay

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the negotiations involving Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict are going along okay.

"The talks on Ukraine, Russia are going along. <...> We are talking. Talks are going okay," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.

This is how he responded to a journalist's request to comment on the progress of consultations that took place in recent days. On Saturday and Sunday in Miami, Florida, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's special envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, met with the US President's special envoy, Steven Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

"I hope we can get it done," the American leader added, referring to ending the conflict.

"I think they're all tired of that war. Everyone's tired of that war. It's got to stop," Trump said referring to the conflict.