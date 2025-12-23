Air defense systems destroy 29 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 22 of this year to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 23 of this year, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 14 UAVs over the Rostov region, 7 UAVs over the Stavropol region, 3 UAVs each over the Belgorod region and the Republic of Kalmykia, and 1 UAV each over the Kursk region and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.