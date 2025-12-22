Putin names increasing generation, digitalization as priorities for Russia’s energy sector

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated energy industry workers and veterans on their professional holiday and the 105th anniversary of the approval of the State Plan for the country’s electrification, citing the expansion of generating capacity, digitalization, and modernization of grid infrastructure as key priorities.

"It is gratifying that the current generation of industry workers carefully preserves and develops the creative traditions of their predecessors, working honestly and conscientiously. Today, your key priorities include modernizing network infrastructure, expanding generating capacity, and widely introducing digital and resource-saving technologies into all areas of the complex. This is the aim of the recently approved Energy Strategy of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2050," according to the telegram published on the Kremlin website.

Thanks to the dedicated work of specialists, a modern, efficient energy system was created in a short period of time, which became a reliable basis for the development of regions and strategic sectors of the economy, strengthening the military-industrial complex, and solving large-scale social problems, Putin noted.