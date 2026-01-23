Russian assets frozen in US can be invested in affected areas including Donbass — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian assets blocked in the United States may be used to rebuild territories damaged by the fighting, including Donbas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

The funds, in addition to the $1 bln allocated to support Palestine through the Board of Peace, "can also be spent on the reconstruction of territories damaged by the fighting," he said.

"In this context, I can now say one thing: the territories located in Donbass have indeed suffered significantly during the fighting," Peskov added.

The amount of assets frozen in the US is slightly less than $5 bln, he noted.