MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The security guarantee agreement between Washington and Kiev is ready for signing, Vladimir Zelensky said, adding that the agreement on Ukraine's recovery has not yet been finalized.

According to him, Kiev is waiting for US President Donald Trump to set a date and place for signing the guarantee agreement. "Our security guarantees are indeed ready. And the agreement is ready for signing <...>. Now I am waiting for President Trump to provide the date and location. It is up to him; we are ready to sign <...>. We have finalized the security guarantees, everything. I reiterate, it depends on the US side, where and when they are ready [to sign]. We are ready," Zelensky told reporters.

According to the head of the Kiev regime, other documents will be added to the agreement due to technical details. However, "the main agreement on security guarantees is in place," Zelensky said. He added that the agreement must be ratified by the US Congress and the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament).

Meanwhile, the so-called agreement on Ukraine’s economic prosperity, which Kiev had hoped to sign at the World Economic Forum in Davos, is not yet ready, Zelensky said. "As for the prosperity package, we also discussed this pile of documents [with Trump] because there are quite a lot of them. They are not ready yet. <...> We need to work on this document some more," he said. According to the head of the Kiev regime, it is "very important for Ukraine to understand the sources of funding; they must be clear and transparent."

Even before the January 17 meeting between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Miami, Ukrainian ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishina said that the agreements could be signed in Davos. On January 22, Zelensky met with Trump on the sidelines of the forum, but the documents were never signed. The Financial Times has already called the lack of an agreement on Ukraine's recovery following the meeting with Trump a blow to Zelensky.