Russia represented exclusively by military at Abu Dhabi talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia will be represented exclusively by the military in the trilateral security group, which will hold talks in Abu Dhabi, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These are the military, these are officials of the Defense Ministry. We will not name them yet. It's all military personnel. This is a working group on security issues, these will be the first negotiations," he told reporters, when asked who was among the Russian negotiators besides Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian army, who is heading the group.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation was extremely informative, constructive, very frank and confidential. The negotiations, the main topic of which was the Ukrainian settlement, lasted about four hours. Moscow and Washington agreed that the first meeting of the Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues will be held in Abu Dhabi on January 23.