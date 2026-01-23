Trilateral negotiations between Russia, US, Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi — Sky News

LONDON, January 23. /TASS/. Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, dedicated to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, have begun in Abu Dhabi, British Sky News television channel UAE correspondent Sally Lockwood reported.

She noted that it is not yet known whether Russian and Ukrainian representatives are in the same room.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that the first meeting of the trilateral working group of Russia, the United States and Ukraine on security issues would begin on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group is headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian army. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.