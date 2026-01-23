PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Patriots party, has sharply criticized the new support measures being prepared for Ukraine, revelations that emerged following Vladimir Zelensky’s recent remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he criticized Brussels.

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban disclosed astonishing details about a decision made in Brussels last night - just hours after Zelensky’s speech, which was frankly offensive to European nations," Philippot stated, sharing excerpts from Orban’s remarks. According to the Hungarian leader, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a roadmap for funding Ukraine, proposing a staggering $800 billion over ten years and an accelerated path for Ukraine’s EU accession by 2027.

"Can you believe it? Zelensky hurls insults at us, and mere hours later, we’re reaching for our checkbooks," Philippot remarked. He warned that Ukraine’s accession to the EU next year could trigger "catastrophic devastation" to European budgets, agriculture, and military capabilities.