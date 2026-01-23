Increased Russia-US contacts bringing genuine progress — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the US are now becoming more substantive, a Russian diplomat said ahead of Russian-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi.

"This is an effective meeting at the right time, right ahead of the beginning of technical and working talks where the parties will work on key details. Ahead of the Abu Dhabi talks, the president received the latest information from the chief negotiators authorized by the United States who represent the position of the United States, Ukraine, and the European Union quite well. At some point, all these meetings should bring some good results," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told the Govorit Moskva radio station.

"Over the three years before Donald Trump took over as US president, there was an absolute vacuum [in relations with the United States], with no lines of communication maintained. Today, we see significant progress, we have working contacts, mutual understanding between the sides on some points. There are a lot of areas that are of interest for both Washington and Moscow and they have good prospects for development," he stressed.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced earlier that the trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian working group on security issues will have its first meeting in Abu Dhabi on January 23. The Russian delegations will be led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian army. Ukrainian negotiators will be led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.