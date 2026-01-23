Negotiations between Russia, US, Ukraine in Abu Dhabi to begin Friday evening — outlet

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The first trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will begin on Friday evening, the Ukrainian outlet Novosti.Live reported, citing sources in the office of Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the publication, another round of negotiations is planned for Saturday.

Earlier, Zelensky also stated that in the afternoon, even before the start of the negotiations, he will hold a phone call with the Ukrainian delegation regarding the mandate's framework.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that during the meeting between President Vladimir Putin, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner, the sides agreed that the first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security would be held on Friday in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Later, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, citing sources, reported that four documents would be presented at the meeting of the Russian, US, and Ukrainian negotiating groups in Abu Dhabi. These documents are expected to serve as the basis for a peace treaty. One of these documents concerns the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass.