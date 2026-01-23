US wants to eliminate restrictions on its military presence in Greenland — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. The United States wants to revise the 1951 defense agreement with Denmark to abolish any restrictions on its military presence in Greenland, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The treaty reportedly obligates Washington to "consult with and inform" Denmark and Greenland before making "any significant changes to United States military operations or facilities in Greenland." Now the US wants to rework these terms so that nothing limits Washington's plans.

Whether Denmark and Greenland will agree to the changes is still unknown, Bloomberg noted. "As details are finalized by all parties involved, they will be released accordingly," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the agency.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO alliance obligations, signed a defense treaty. Under this document, the United States committed to defending the island from possible aggression. Trump asserted that control of Greenland is necessary for the United States to strengthen its national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.