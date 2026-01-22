EU can work with Board of Peace if it is narrowed down to Gaza — diplomacy chief

BRUSSELS, January 22. /TASS/. The European Union could support the Board of Peace if its mandate is narrowed down to the Gaza Strip only, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

"If we narrow it down to Gaza, like it was meant to be, then we can also work with it," the EU’s foreign policy chief told reporters ahead of an informal European Council meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza peace efforts in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. More than 50 countries will join the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump said. While the initiative was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, it will handle the prevention and resolution of conflicts in other regions as well.