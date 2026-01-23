Zelensky needs to aspire to conclude deal, situation is tough — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky should aspire to strike a deal resolving the conflict in Ukraine, because his people have found themselves in a tough situation, US President Donald Trump said.

Commenting on his meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the US leader said: "He [Zelensky] came and he said he wants to make a deal. Because I wasn't necessarily sure. I think he should want to make a deal. It's pretty tough. It's really tough for the people of Ukraine."

He also said that some of his agreements with Zelensky have fallen apart several times before.

"I had a good meeting [in Davos], but I've had, you know, numerous good meetings with President Zelensky. Doesn't seem to happen," Trump said, commenting on prospects of a security agreement.

Also, the US leader said he does not want his country to de-facto continue to make profit on Ukraine. "You know, it cost us nothing. We make money [on the Ukrainian conflict]. I don't want to make money, but we make money," he said.